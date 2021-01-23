Second case of UK COVID-19 Variant strain reported in Oregon
On Saturday, The Oregon Health Authority reported that a person living in Yamhill County tested positive for the UK Variant of the COVID-19 virus.
The agency said they learned of the case on Friday.
The person was said to have no known travel history.
This is the second case of the variant of the virus in the state.
Health officials are investigating where the person might have contracted it.
According to OHA:
This strain is considered to be more contagious. OHA recommends that all Oregonians take the following steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Maintain six feet of physical distance;
- Wear a face covering when outside the house;
- Practice good hand hygiene;
- Avoid any gatherings with people you don’t live with;
- People who experience symptoms — even mild ones — are urged to consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested.