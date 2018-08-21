Second Case of Measles Confirmed in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A second case of measles was confirmed in the Portland-Metro area on Tuesday.

Oregon Health officials say the person was diagnosed this past Sunday. They had been in close contact with the first person diagnosed last week.

During the contagious period, the person was at the Portland airport between 9:15-10:45 on the night of August 17th and at Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar on SW 35th Avenue in Portland from 8-11 in the morning of August 18th.

Health officials say “From this exposure, we would expect symptoms in anyone newly infected to appear any time over the next two weeks.”

If you visited these spots and you start to feel sick, call your doctor before going into their office.