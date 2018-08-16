Second Autopsy Performed In Randle Teen’s Death

CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) – A second autopsy has been performed in the case of a 16-year-old Randle boy who prosecutors say was murdered, but the defense attorney who requested it is withholding the results.

The Chronicle newspaper of Centralia reports that the second autopsy on Ben Eastman III was performed at the request of a lawyer for one of the two brothers charged with killing him. Attorney Shane O’Rourke said he made the request in due diligence, not because he necessarily believed the first was inaccurate.

O’Rourke told The Associated Press on Thursday he’s declining to disclose the results for now.

Eastman was reported missing June 27. His body was found the next day in a shallow grave on property owned by Adamson’s relatives.

The first autopsy, by the Lewis County coroner, concluded Eastman died of blunt-force trauma to the head and that his death was a homicide.