Seattle’s Waterfront Park Pier To Be Removed In September
SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say the emergency removal of the pier that holds up Waterfront Park in Seattle will cost the city more than $4 million and take months.
The Seattle Times reports the city will hire a company to deconstruct the deteriorating timber pier.
The work has an estimated total cost of $4.3 million and will begin in one or two weeks.
The Office of the Waterfront says construction is expected to last until early 2021.
Pier 58 is located between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel and holds up Seattle’s landmark boardwalk space with benches, scenic views and telescopes.