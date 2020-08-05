Seattle’s Space Needle Reopened
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle’s Space Needle has reopened to visitors after recently completing $1 million in upgrades intended to provide a safer experience during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Seattle Times reported that Chief Operating and Marketing Officer Karen Olson said the skyline-defining tourist attraction, which closed in March, has focused on air quality, sanitation and touchless procedures.
The Space Needle has installed ultraviolet lights designed to kill airborne viruses and bacteria, a fresh air circulation system in the elevators and reverse-ATM kiosks that will convert cash into card for a more touch-free experience.
New limited hours, ticket information and details about safety measures, including social distancing, are available online.