Seattle’s Space Needle Reopened

Aug 5, 2020 @ 10:56am

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle’s Space Needle has reopened to visitors after recently completing $1 million in upgrades intended to provide a safer experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle Times reported that Chief Operating and Marketing Officer Karen Olson said the skyline-defining tourist attraction, which closed in March, has focused on air quality, sanitation and touchless procedures.

The Space Needle has installed ultraviolet lights designed to kill airborne viruses and bacteria, a fresh air circulation system in the elevators and reverse-ATM kiosks that will convert cash into card for a more touch-free experience.

New limited hours, ticket information and details about safety measures, including social distancing, are available online.

