Seattle’s Mayor Shuts Down Some Streets To Cars

May 8, 2020 @ 12:12pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced that nearly 20 miles (32 kilometers) of city streets will permanently close to most vehicles by the end of May.

The Seattle Times reports the streets had been temporarily closed to provide more space for people to walk and bike at a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle Department of Transportation will replace the temporary closure signs on the streets with permanent markings, guiding drivers to other routes.

Residents, delivery drivers, garbage and recycling workers and emergency response vehicles can continue to use the streets.

