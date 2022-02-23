      Weather Alert

Seattle’s Ban On Residential Evictions To End February 28th

Feb 23, 2022 @ 9:58am

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle City Council has declined to extend a the city’s COVID-19 emergency ban on residential evictions.

Earlier this month, Mayor Bruce Harrell chose to end the ban Feb. 28, after nearly two years, prompting a resolution introduced last week by Councilmember Kshama Sawant that would have extended the moratorium indefinitely.

The Seattle Times reports the resolution failed 5-3 Tuesday, with Sawant, Councilmember Lisa Herbold and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda supporting the effort.

Council President Debora Juarez and Councilmembers Andrew Lewis, Sara Nelson, Alex Pedersen and Dan Strauss voted against the resolution.

Councilmember Tammy Morales was on an excused absence.

