Seattle Woman Arrested 23 Years After Infant Found Dead
Courtesy: MGN
SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities in Seattle have arrested the mother of a newborn found dead in a trash can at a convenience store more than 23 years ago after she was identified using genetic genealogy.
The Seattle Times reported that the mother was 27 when the baby was born.
Prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision by Tuesday.
The infant, known as Baby Boy Doe, was discovered Nov. 20, 1997.
The King County medical examiner’s office determined the baby was born alive two days earlier and ruled his death a homicide.
Authorities said the woman was found after a genealogist uploaded previously unknown DNA to a public genealogy site.