Seattle Votes To Move Savings Related To Police Officer Departures

Sep 14, 2021 @ 10:39am

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle City Council has voted to move some of the $15 million in savings related to police officer departures to community-based programs.

The Seattle Times reports the police department will keep about $10 million for expenses like technology projects, while about $5 million will be invested elsewhere in what Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda described as a “hybrid approach.”

The plan will partly address commitments the council made in 2020 to decrease the Police Department’s budget during the course of 2021.

The vote was 8-1, with Councilmember Kshama Sawant calling for the department to keep less money.

The council’s midyear budget legislation somewhat jibes with a plan proposed by Mayor Jenny Durkan.

