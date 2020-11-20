Seattle To Repair, Not Replace, West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city will repair, instead of replace, the West Seattle Bridge.
The city’s most used bridge has been closed to traffic for eight months after the city found cracks in the structure.
The bridge could reopen to traffic as soon as mid-2022, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. Repairs could add 15 to 40 years to the bridge’s lifespan.
It would cost about $47 million upfront, with an additional $50 million for traffic mitigation and $10 million for low bridge repair.
One of the key reasons to repair the bridge rather than replace it is economic recovery.