Seattle To Pay Some Grocery Store Workers Extra During Pandemic
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle has joined other cities in approving extra pay for grocery store workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council on Monday approved legislation requiring large groceries to pay an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay.
The Seattle Times reports the legislation passed 8-0, clearing a requirement that it receive a three-quarter super-majority in order to go into effect immediately.
The new requirement applies to grocery companies with more than 500 employees worldwide and to stores larger than 10,000 square feet.
It does not apply to convenience stores or farmers markets.