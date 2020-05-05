Seattle To Help Renters For Six More Months
SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle City Council has voted to provide residential tenants with a defense against rent-related evictions for six months after the coronavirus emergency moratorium expires.
Seattle has existing coronavirus-emergency moratoriums that prohibit rent-related evictions of residential tenants, nonprofits and certain small businesses.
They’re all set to end on June 4, when a similar, statewide moratorium on residential evictions also is scheduled to run out.
The Seattle Times reports that the bill approved unanimously Monday will protect residential tenants for an additional six months by adding a special section to a city law that dictates the circumstances under which evictions can happen.