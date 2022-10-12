Seattle To End COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

SEATTLE Wash, (AP) – The City of Seattle will end its COVID-19 emergency proclamation at the end of October. Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement Tuesday that Seattle will lift its remaining COVID emergency order to align with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to end the statewide state of emergency on Oct. 31. Harrell said while the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt, it is thanks to Seattle’s strong response including its high vaccination rate and strong health care system that the city can continue moving toward recovery and revitalization. The remaining policies linked to the emergency order including some renter protections and wage protections will end and others will be phased out.