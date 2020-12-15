Seattle To Cover Mayor’s Legal Costs From Fighting Recall
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle will cover the legal expenses Mayor Jenny Durkan incurred while fighting a recall petition the state Supreme Court rejected this fall.
The Seattle Times reports the City Council voted 9-0 Monday to pay Durkan’s expenses, estimated to be $240,000.
Earlier this year, recall petitioners contended the mayor had violated an oath of office requiring her to maintain peace and order when police were allowed to endanger the public with tear gas and other weapons during protests against police brutality and racism.
The case cleared initial hurdles in King County Superior Court but was rebuffed by the state Supreme Court, which described the allegations as “deeply troubling” but concluded they were insufficient for recall.