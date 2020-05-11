      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport To Require Masks

May 11, 2020 @ 10:25am

SEATTLE (AP) – All passengers traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be required to wear cloth face coverings beginning May 18 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Seattle Times reports the requirement also applies to airport workers, including Port of Seattle employees, and visitors who aren’t flying.

The move announced by the Port of Seattle on Saturday night exempts people who can’t tolerate facial coverings for medical reasons, as well as very young children.

It’s not yet clear how the Port of Seattle will enforce the requirement.

TAGS
airport Face Coverings mask Sea-Tac
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro