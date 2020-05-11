Seattle-Tacoma International Airport To Require Masks
SEATTLE (AP) – All passengers traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be required to wear cloth face coverings beginning May 18 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Seattle Times reports the requirement also applies to airport workers, including Port of Seattle employees, and visitors who aren’t flying.
The move announced by the Port of Seattle on Saturday night exempts people who can’t tolerate facial coverings for medical reasons, as well as very young children.
It’s not yet clear how the Port of Seattle will enforce the requirement.