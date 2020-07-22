Seattle Superintendent Urges No In-Person Schooling For Fall
File Photo
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle’s school district superintendent has decided against having students return to the classroom in the new year school, saying the prospect of in-person learning is impossible amid rising coronavirus infection rates.
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau announced Wednesday that she’s recommending a fully remote learning model when school resumes in the fall.
The school board is expected to vote on how to proceed during the pandemic at its next regularly scheduled board meeting on August 12.
The state said districts without in-person instruction must still provide an adequate number of instructional days and hours, as mandated by law.