Seattle Superintendent To Leave School District Earlier Than Expected
File Photo
SEATTLE (AP) – The superintendent of the Seattle Public School system will resign two months earlier than originally expected.
The district announced Friday that Superintendent Denise Juneau will leave her post on May 1.
Interim Superintendent Brent Jones will take over on that date.
Juneau had initially planned on resigning at the end of June.
Juneau had announced in December that she would leave her post when her contract was up.
Jones was selected as the interim superintendent in February.
He had worked as the district’s chief officer of equity, partnerships and engagement before joining King County Metro in 2019 as the assistant general manager of strategy and partnerships.