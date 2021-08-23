      Weather Alert

Seattle Storm Visits White House

Aug 23, 2021 @ 4:52pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has honored the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm at the White House.

In doing so, he celebrated their success on the court and hailed the four-time title holders for changing lives with their activism.

The visit by the Seattle Storm marks the first time that an NBA or WNBA team has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers were feted by Barack Obama in 2016.

Presidents typically host college and major league sports champions for a White House ceremony.

But the two big basketball leagues skipped such celebrations during President Donald Trump’s administration.

