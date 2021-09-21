      Weather Alert

Seattle Settles Lawsuit With Man Over Police Behavior

Sep 21, 2021 @ 10:42am

SEATTLE (AP) – A man who accused Seattle police officers of physical abuse after they entered his home during a welfare check has reached a $250,000 settlement with the city.

Under the settlement, the city didn’t admit wrongdoing.

Seventy-four year old Howard McCay got a payment and an audience with the department’s leadership.

McCay said he woke early in 2019 thinking intruders were entering his home.

He called 911 and discovered the intruders where officers who were responding to a welfare check after a neighbor reported the front door to McCay’s home was open.

McCay says the officers forcefully handcuffed him before asking if he was the homeowner.

