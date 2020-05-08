Seattle Says Police Department In Compliance Of Federal Mandates
SEATTLE (AP) – The city of Seattle and the U.S. Department of Justice have asked a federal judge to find that the police department is in compliance with federally mandated reforms to stop excessive use of force.
The Seattle Times reported that the request would dissolve all remaining oversight of the police department regarding its use of force and other issues including biased policing.
The request follows a 2018 court ruling that the city had complied with a 2012 consent decree.
Officials say the city has taken steps to address concerns about police accountability measures and expects to submit a plan to U.S. District Judge James Robart by Aug. 1.