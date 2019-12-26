Seattle Public Schools Warns About Exclusions
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Public Schools is warning thousands of students that they will be excluded from school after Christmas break unless they comply with Washington’s vaccine laws.
KIRO-TV reports a notice on the district website says “Student records must reflect updated immunization status by January 8, 2020, or students cannot attend school until the required information is provided to the school nurse.”
The district is hosting three free immunization clinics over the winter break to help students get in compliance.