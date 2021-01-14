      Weather Alert

Seattle Public Schools Under Investigation

Jan 14, 2021 @ 10:01am

SEATTLE (AP) – The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating Seattle Public Schools after “disturbing reports” about how the district handled special education during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle Times reports in a letter sent to Superintendent Denise Juneau this week, department officials cite concerns that some students with disabilities went without specialized instruction – and some teachers weren’t allowed to provide it.

TAGS
investigation schools Seattle
