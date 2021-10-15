      Weather Alert

Seattle Public Schools Suspending Over 140 Bus Routes

Oct 15, 2021 @ 3:44pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say Seattle Public Schools is suspending 142 school bus routes beginning Monday.

The Seattle Times reports district officials say the cuts are necessary because of a national bus driver shortage and because some drivers are choosing not to follow the state-mandated COVID-19 vaccine rules for public employees.

District spokesman Tim Robinson says out of the 18,000 students who are eligible for bus rides, about 6,740 could be affected by the bus route cuts.

The 142 bus routes being suspended will not affect students in special education classes, students with individualized education programs or 504 plans that include public transportation services, students experiencing homelessness and foster students.

