      Breaking News
U.S. Marshals Take Down Wanted Fugitive In North Portland

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent To Resign In June

Dec 8, 2020 @ 4:50pm
File Photo

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau says she will resign when her contract ends in June.

Her announcement Tuesday follows the local NAACP’s call for her termination and a Seattle Times story saying the Seattle School Board president didn’t expect Juneau had sufficient votes to support the renewal of her contract.

The board was to have made that decision next Wednesday.

The relationship between Juneau and some School Board members has been strained in the past year, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to heightened concern about Seattle Public Schools’ direction.

Juneau is the first Native American superintendent in Seattle’s history.

She was Montana’s superintendent of public instruction from 2008-2016.

TAGS
schools Seattle superintendent
Popular Posts
A Lost Couple Is Found By Skamania Deputies
Oregon City Asks For Public's Help
Police Say Man Found Dead In North Portland Was Murdered
10 Cases of COVID Tied To Eastport Plaza Walmart
Watch: Gov. Kate Brown Addresses Oregon's COVID Response