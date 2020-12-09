Seattle Public Schools Superintendent To Resign In June
File Photo
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau says she will resign when her contract ends in June.
Her announcement Tuesday follows the local NAACP’s call for her termination and a Seattle Times story saying the Seattle School Board president didn’t expect Juneau had sufficient votes to support the renewal of her contract.
The board was to have made that decision next Wednesday.
The relationship between Juneau and some School Board members has been strained in the past year, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to heightened concern about Seattle Public Schools’ direction.
Juneau is the first Native American superintendent in Seattle’s history.
She was Montana’s superintendent of public instruction from 2008-2016.