Seattle Public Schools Cancels Classes Friday Because Of Lack Of Staff

Nov 9, 2021 @ 3:48pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Public Schools announced Tuesday it was canceling classes for all students on Friday, citing large numbers of staff taking leave.

The Seattle Times reports according to an email officials sent families that an unusually large number of staff was taking leave that day and they do not believe they have adequate personnel to open schools with the necessary environment for high-quality learning.

Thursday is a previously planned holiday in observation of Veterans Day.

Officials say the missed day will be added to the end of the school year.

