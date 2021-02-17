Seattle Police Shoot And Kill Man In Crisis
SEATTLE (AP) – Two Seattle officers fatally shot a man in crisis that was wielding a knife near the Waterfront – the second police shooting in the past week.
The Port of Seattle Police reported a man in crisis to the Seattle Police Department on Tuesday night.
Police say he had a knife and fled down Alaskan Way when he encountered two officers.
A police spokesperson said officers used non-lethal tools to subdue the man, but it was ineffective.
Authorities said two officers fired on the subject, fatally wounding him.
Officers rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.