      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect As Heavy Rain Forecast

Seattle Police Officer Shoots And Kills Man After Man Allegedly Kills K-9 Cop

Jan 6, 2022 @ 11:05am

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle police say an officer shot and killed a man suspected of burglary after the man stabbed a police dog.

The Seattle Police Department says a South Seattle resident called 911 Wednesday afternoon about a man with a knife breaking into their home.

Police say an officer with a police dog responded, saw the person suspected in the incident and started chasing him on foot.

Police say the police dog engaged with the person who then fatally stabbed the dog and injured an officer in a struggle.

Police say another officer arrived and fatally shot the suspect.

The shooting is under investigation and the police department will release video of the incident within 72 hours.

TAGS
dog K-9 officer police Seattle
Popular Posts
Oregon’s Top Democrat Candidate To Replace Kate Brown Ignores The Rules To Run
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale
I-84 Reopens After 19-Hour Closure Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions
Warming Shelters Re-Open During Cold Snap
FM News 101 Exclusive: City Responds To Commissioner Hardesty's Debt Issues
Connect With Us Listen To Us On