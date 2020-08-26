Seattle Police Officer On Leave For Conduct At Protest
SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle police sergeant is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct at a demonstration earlier this month, after a video circulated showing an officer apparently driving onto a sidewalk and later referring to protesters as cockroaches and knuckleheads.
The Seattle Police Department did not release the sergeant’s identity, but said the case had been referred to the Office of Police Accountability.
In a video that circulated online, an unmarked SUV appeared to lurch through an intersection and up onto a sidewalk in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Aug. 13, prompting a person on the sidewalk to dodge through bushes to escape.