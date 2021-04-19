Seattle Police Lieutenant Retires After Allegedly Lying About Trash
SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle police lieutenant has retired rather than face possibly being fired after an internal investigation found she directed a city contractor to remove trash from her home then lied about it.
The findings released by the Office of Police Accountability on Friday determined that former Lt. Sina Ebinger was dishonest, used her position as a police officer for personal gain and acted unprofessionally.
A Seattle Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Ebinger no longer works for the department.
A request for comment made by the Seattle Times to a cell phone registered to Ebinger was not returned.