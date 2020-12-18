Seattle Police Begin Clearing Homeless Camp
SEATTLE (AP) – Police began clearing a homeless camp in Seattle early Friday morning after a judge declined to block authorities from removing the people and tents.
Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.
They postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up, dozens of black clad protesters arrived and park resident Ada Yeager filed a federal lawsuit.
A federal judge Thursday on Thursday ruled against Yeager.
Yeager claimed a sweep would violate her civil rights.
Seattle officials have argued that the encampment, which until recently had about 50 residents, poses a public safety risk.