Seattle Pier Collapses

SEATTLE (AP) – A pier along Seattle’s waterfront partially collapsed Sunday as crews were demolishing portions of it, injuring two workers.
The Seattle Times reports that Pier 58, the structure supporting a park between the Seattle Aquarium and a ferris wheel, gave way roughly a month after officials discovered it had moved several inches away from the land.
The injured workers were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Last month, officials decided to accelerate the removal of the pier, which was slated for removal in 2022 as part of the redesign of the Seattle waterfront.