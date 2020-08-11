      Weather Alert

Seattle Park Closed After Gap Found Between Pier And Land

Aug 11, 2020 @ 12:19pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle’s Waterfront Park has been closed and fenced off after it was discovered that a pier had shifted several inches, creating a gap between the pier and adjacent land.

Officials closed the park and the pier until engineers can conduct an in-depth structural analysis.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported Monday that the results of the analysis are expected later this week.

The problem may have happened after the city constructed a new seawall between 2013 and 2017.

The pier is in the process of being replaced.

Its design has been approved and construction is expected to start in 2022.

