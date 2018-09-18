Seattle OK’s Public Funds for Safeco Field

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: First base bears a special inscription honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres at Safeco Field on September 11, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) – The King County Council has approved $135 million in public funds for improvements at Safeco Field where the Seattle Mariners play.

The funding package narrowly passed in a 5-4 vote Monday.

The Mariners had initially asked for $180 million in funding to fix the wear and tear at the 19-year-old stadium as part of a long-term, 25-year extension with the Public Facilities District that oversees the ballpark.

Opponents of funding package argued that the billion-dollar company could pay for its own needs.

The funding package was lowered to $135 million after dozens of housing advocates argued that the funds would be better used on much-needed affordable housing.

The Mariners thanked the public for their support in a statement issued after the vote.