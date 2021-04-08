Seattle Nursing Home Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit
SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle nursing home’s insurer has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of a disabled woman who was sexually assaulted while in the facility’s care.
Foss Home and Village agreed to settle the 2019 lawsuit claiming the facility was negligent in its hiring and its failure to have a system in place that ensured the plaintiff’s care was “monitored and properly supervised.”
The lawsuit was filed after the woman, who is in her 50s with multiple sclerosis, told relatives about the abuse.
One relative placed a hidden camera in her room.
The video captured the woman being repeatedly raped by a male employee.