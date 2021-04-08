      Weather Alert

Seattle Nursing Home Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Apr 8, 2021 @ 10:32am

SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle nursing home’s insurer has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of a disabled woman who was sexually assaulted while in the facility’s care.

Foss Home and Village agreed to settle the 2019 lawsuit claiming the facility was negligent in its hiring and its failure to have a system in place that ensured the plaintiff’s care was “monitored and properly supervised.”

The lawsuit was filed after the woman, who is in her 50s with multiple sclerosis, told relatives about the abuse.

One relative placed a hidden camera in her room.

The video captured the woman being repeatedly raped by a male employee.

TAGS
lawsuit nursing home Seattle settlement
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Day 9: Former Officer Derek Chauvin's Trial In George Floyd's Death
Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Downtown Portland
Arrest Made In Josephine County Murders
Governor Kate Brown Warns Of 4th Surge Of Virus, Families Of Frontline Workers Soon Eligible For Vaccine