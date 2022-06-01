      Weather Alert

Seattle Mayor Plans Big Spending To Ease Homelessness

Jun 1, 2022 @ 10:29am

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle will create a database of homeless camps and provide more than $100 million to a regional group trying to tackle the region’s ongoing crisis of people without homes.

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the plan on Tuesday.

Seattle like many West Coast cities has faced a vexing problem of unhoused people for decades.

Harrell was elected last year on a platform of addressing public safety and the issue of homeless camps in public spaces like parks.

He vowed to move people into housing with on-site services.

Critics of Seattle’s efforts to move people out of camps have said the city has not created enough housing and transitional services for people

