Seattle Mayor Changes Her Mind On Defunding Law Enforcement, It Only Took….

Democrat leaders who aided the mob’s calls to ‘defund law enforcement’ last year now face the hard reality of their decision. Including Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who has officially announced her decision to reverse course stating the city needs to replenish its ranks within the police department. What did it take for her to come to this decision? Take a listen below, Lars covers that in today’s (07/28/2021) opening segment on Lars Larson Northwest Show. Along with few other things including Washington State’s new pro-criminal laws and the spin liberals attempt to put on it.
