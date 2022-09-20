Seattle Mayor Appoints Adrian Diaz As City’s Police Chief

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has named Adrian Diaz as the city’s new police chief.

Harrell on Tuesday announced his intent to appoint Diaz, who has served as interim police chief since 2020.

Harrell had encouraged Diaz to apply for the permanent role and chose him after a committee identified Diaz, Seattle Police Department Assistant Chief Eric Greening and Tucson Police Assistant Chief Kevin Hall as finalists for the role.

The Seattle City Council must confirm Harrell’s selection.

Former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigned in August 2020 after a tumultuous summer of protests in Seattle and nationally against police brutality, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.