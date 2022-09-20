KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Seattle Mayor Appoints Adrian Diaz As City’s Police Chief

September 20, 2022 2:07PM PDT
Share
Seattle Mayor Appoints Adrian Diaz As City’s Police Chief

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has named Adrian Diaz as the city’s new police chief.

Harrell on Tuesday announced his intent to appoint Diaz, who has served as interim police chief since 2020.

Harrell had encouraged Diaz to apply for the permanent role and chose him after a committee identified Diaz, Seattle Police Department Assistant Chief Eric Greening and Tucson Police Assistant Chief Kevin Hall as finalists for the role.

The Seattle City Council must confirm Harrell’s selection.

Former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigned in August 2020 after a tumultuous summer of protests in Seattle and nationally against police brutality, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

More about:
chief
police
Seattle

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Shooter Arrested In Road Rage Killing In Polk County
3

Domestic Violence Involved In Deadly Portland Shooting
4

Umatilla County Man Indicted For Alleged Wildhorse Resort And Casino Robbery, Shootout
5

Man Shot & Killed In NE Portland Identified