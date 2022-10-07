KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Seattle Mariners Win First Postseason Game In Over Two Decades

October 7, 2022 4:35PM PDT
Share
Seattle Mariners Win First Postseason Game In Over Two Decades

TORONTO (AP) – Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in their AL wild-card series opener.

Eugenio Suarez had two hits and two RBIs and rookie Julio Rodriguez reached base three times and scored twice for the Mariners, who can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 Saturday.

Robbie Ray starts for the Mariners against Kevin Gausman.

Castillo scattered six singles in 7 /13 innings.

He struck out five and walked none, facing the AL’s second-highest scoring team.

Castillo, acquired in a midseason trade from Cincinnati, became the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw more than seven scoreless innings in a postseason start.

More about:
Major League Baseball
playoffs
postseason
Seattle Mariners

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date For October 25th
3

Uvalde Schools Suspend Entire Police Force After Outrage
4

Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead
5

RFK Assassin Sirhan Asks To Go Home To Live 'In Peace'