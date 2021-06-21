Seattle Man Sentenced For Setting Police Cruiser On Fire

SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle man has been sentenced to five years in prison for helping to set a police cruiser on fire and stealing a rifle from another police car during the May 2020 unrest in Seattle.
At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Richard Jones told Tyre Wayne Means Jr. that his conduct was “reckless, destructive and extremely dangerous to those who were there for peaceful protest.”
Means was captured on video lighting a paper towel and putting it in a patrol car while others poured accelerants on the flames, setting the car ablaze.
He reached into another patrol car, pulled out a rifle bag and ran.