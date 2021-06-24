      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning From Saturday Through Monday

Seattle Man Pleads Not Guilty To Trying To Join ISIS

Jun 24, 2021 @ 2:19pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A 20-year-old Seattle man has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge that he tried to join the Islamic State group.

Federal prosecutors say Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested late last month at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he checked in for a flight to Cairo.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court said members of a Seattle-area mosque who had been trying to de-radicalize Williams were the ones who tipped off the FBI that he continued to espouse violence and extremism.

A magistrate judge set trial for Aug. 9.

TAGS
isis Seattle
Popular Posts
Man dies in Oregon after falling from cliff trying to access fishing location
Hot Home Prices Getting Hotter in Oregon
Hot weather to hit Oregon
289 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 3 new Deaths
Chlorine shortage sparks water fears
Connect With Us Listen To Us On