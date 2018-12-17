Seattle Man Cleared To Stand Trial In California

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Prosecutors say a Seattle man accused of trying to run over two Jewish men outside a Los Angeles synagogue has been found competent to stand trial. Investigators say Mohamed Abdi Mohamed yelled anti-Semitic remarks at the pair on Nov. 23, made a U-turn and drove at the men, who were on a sidewalk. Nobody was hurt. A public defender had questioned whether Mohamed was mentally fit for trial. The Los Angeles Times says the 32-year-old was found competent during a hearing Friday.