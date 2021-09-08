Seattle Man Accused Of Shooting At Police Officer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Renton police say an officer was the target of gunfire that came from a nearby gas station as she was stopped at an intersection in her patrol car.
Investigators said the officer was waiting to turn left from Talbot Road South onto South Grady Way at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when she heard at least 10 gunshots.
Witnesses pointed out a red Kia fleeing from a Chevron gas station.
Responding officers stopped the car and arrested the suspected shooter, a 24-year-old Kirkland man, and the driver, a 23-year-old Seattle man.
Investigators said Wednesday that after reviewing surveillance footage it was clear the shooter was firing at the officer.