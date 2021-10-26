      Weather Alert

Seattle Man Accused Of Leading Police On Chase In Stolen School Bus

Oct 26, 2021 @ 12:37pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say a man who stole a 33,000-pound unoccupied school bus, rammed into other vehicles, then led Seattle Police on a pursuit has been arrested.

Several minor were injuries were reported.

Police said they were notified shortly before 8 a.m. that a man had stolen an empty bus in south Seattle.

The man swerved across traffic, ran red lights and appeared to “purposefully ram other vehicles.”

Authorities say he eventually struck a King County Metro bus and later crashed into a light-rail station construction site.

The man – who police said is believed to be a bus service employee who is not authorized to drive buses – ran from the stolen bus but was soon caught and taken into custody.

TAGS
bus chase school Seattle
Popular Posts
FBI: Remains Found In Florida Park ID'd As Brian Laundrie
Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To 2018 Parkland School Massacre
A Marine Has Been Fined Thousands For Daring To Question Joe Biden
FDA OKs Mixing COVID Vaccines; Backs Moderna, J&J Boosters
NW Governors Ensure Your Next Flight Might Be Your Last
Connect With Us Listen To Us On