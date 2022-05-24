      Weather Alert

Seattle Man Accused Of Driving Car On Sidewalk To Hit Pedestrians

May 24, 2022 @ 10:38am
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle police arrested a man on Capitol Hill after witnesses said he drove his SUV on the sidewalk to strike two pedestrians who confronted him after he yelled a racial slur at a street performer.

An altercation between the suspect and the street performer happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Seattle police say a man and woman confronted the suspect after he yelled a racial slur at the performer.

The suspect made threats and drove onto the sidewalk toward the pair who confronted him.

He then made a U-turn and tried to hit them again, but they were able to duck into a nearby store, avoiding serious injury.

