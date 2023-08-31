Seattle Hospital Tells Kidney Patient: “Sorry, You’re Too White To Get An Organ”
August 31, 2023 12:13PM PDT
Discrimination can be frustrating, annoying, and in this case, potentially deadly. A letter from a loyal Lars listener from a Seattle hospital, that reads “based on your records, your race has not been identified as “black” and you may not qualify for an adjusted waiting time.”
Read the full letter below:
