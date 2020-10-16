      Weather Alert

Seattle Hospital: COVID Outbreak Killed 1, Infected Staff

Oct 16, 2020 @ 3:24pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A hospital in Seattle has confirmed a coronavirus outbreak killed one patient and sickened three others.

The Seattle Times reports that 10 staffers at Harborview Medical Center also tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.

Dr. John Lynch, medical director of Harborview’s Infection Control, Antibiotic Stewardship and Employee Health programs, said Friday the patient died in the intensive care unit.

He said the hospital is trying to determine how the outbreak occurred.

