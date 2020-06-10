Seattle Considers Replacing Cracked Bridge With Tunnel
SEATTLE (AP) – City leaders have discussed replacing the West Seattle Bridge with a tunnel or more traditional bridge options after engineers discovered growing infrastructure cracks in March.
The Seattle Times reported that the Seattle Department of Transportation announced it may also put $2 million in federal money toward initial planning for the project instead of funding downtown programs.
The moves came after the city announced last week that it is soliciting engineering companies to compete for up to $150 million for a construction contract.
The city has yet to determine whether to replace or repair the cracked bridge.