Seattle Considers Historic Law Barring Caste Discrimination

Credit: MGN

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) – Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant wants to add caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws.

Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States.

The movement is getting pushback from some Hindu American groups, which argue that such legislation maligns a specific community.

Proponents of the ordinance say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. will have no protections.

If this proposed ordinance passes, Seattle will become the first city in the U.S. to outlaw caste-based discrimination.