      Weather Alert

Seattle City Councilmember Recalled

Dec 8, 2021 @ 7:02am
SEATTLE, WA - FEBRUARY 17: Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant speaks at a rally held outside the courthouse where U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle is hearing Daniel Ramirez Medina v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security on February 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Medina, who was protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) – Preliminary results show voters in Seattle narrowly in favor of recalling socialist City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. She’s the firebrand who pushed the city to adopt a $15 minimum wage, raged against hometown tech giant Amazon for its business practices and angered many with her aggressive political tactics. But because of the mail-in vote, definitive results may not be known for several days. Election results in Seattle are known to swing significantly before final results are posted. If Sawant is recalled, the other eight City Councilmembers would appoint a replacement until a special election next November.

Popular Posts
Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last
Police Shoot & Kill Armed Carjacker On I-5 In North Portland
Washington Teenager Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Three Schools
Public's Invited to Comment on Oregon's Indoor Mask Rules
Driver Takes Fatal Plunge Into Lake After Hit & Run Crash In Woodland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On