Seattle City Council: Free Lawyers Available For Renters Facing Eviction
SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle City Council has voted to give free legal representation to renters facing eviction.
The Seattle Times reports advocates say the legislation is a small investment that will help people stay in their homes and forestall the more expensive consequences of homelessness.
It passed unanimously Monday with a notable change from Council President M. Lorena González making the offer available to tenants who are “indigent.”
Indigent is broadly defined as someone unable to pay for a lawyer for the eviction proceeding.
No documentation would be necessary beyond the person signing a form saying they couldn’t afford a lawyer.
González said the change was necessary to ensure the law survives legal challenges.