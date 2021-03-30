      Weather Alert

Seattle City Council: Free Lawyers Available For Renters Facing Eviction

Mar 30, 2021 @ 10:18am

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle City Council has voted to give free legal representation to renters facing eviction.

The Seattle Times reports advocates say the legislation is a small investment that will help people stay in their homes and forestall the more expensive consequences of homelessness.

It passed unanimously Monday with a notable change from Council President M. Lorena González making the offer available to tenants who are “indigent.”

Indigent is broadly defined as someone unable to pay for a lawyer for the eviction proceeding.

No documentation would be necessary beyond the person signing a form saying they couldn’t afford a lawyer.

González said the change was necessary to ensure the law survives legal challenges.

TAGS
Eviction lawyers renters Seattle
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
The 9th Circuit Court Has Decided Concealed Carry Is Illegal
Day 2 Of Former Officer Derek Chauvin's Trial In George Floyd's Death
Arrests In Gresham Motel Shooting That Wounded Four
PF&R Firefighter Talks About Deadly Fairview Fire